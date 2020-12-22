Heavy snow falls as a person crosses a road in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow falls as a person crosses a road in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

Yesterday’s winter storm knocked out power to 170,000 BC Hydro customers, and as of 6:30 a.m., around 40,000 remain without power.

There are around 24,500 customers in the Lower Mainland, primarily in Maple Ridge, Surrey and Mission still without power, along with 15,700 customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, primarily in Duncan Victoria and Salt Spring Island. These areas were listed as the hardest hit in a previous update.

“Yesterday’s heavy, wet snow snowfall added weight to branches and trees, which caused them to break and come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment,” said BC Hydro in their morning update. “As a result, all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will continue to work around the clock repairing the extensive damage until power is restored.”

A total of 377 separate power outages are currently affecting British Columbians, according to BC Hydro’s outage map.

BC Hydro said crews have been working throughout the night, and that “extensive damage and challenging conditions, including snow and ice on the roads and ferry cancellations … has limited the mobilization of crews.”

DriveBC, says Highway 3 through Manning Park was still closed early Tuesday and conditions on southern Interior mountain passes remain challenging with only essential travel advised.

But those heading to or from Vancouver Island are getting better news with schedules returning to normal after most sailings were scrubbed by high winds Mondday.

RELATED: Heavy rain could turn to snow Monday evening in the Fraser Valley

– with files from The Canadian Press

BCHydrosnowstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airline watchdog ordered to develop new rules for flight cancellation refunds
Next story
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Just Posted

Power outages in West Kelowna and Peachland
Thousands in the dark in West Kelowna, Peachland

Power went out just before 8 a.m. Tuesday

t
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Monday’s storm brought new snow to Big White

The Dec. 21 snow storm brought 33 centimetres of fresh powder to the ski hill

COSAR helped locate a missing 60-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes on Dec. 21. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
COSAR rescues lost snowmobiler in Graystokes Provincial Park

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers spotted him just before midnight on Dec. 22

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Overnight East Kelowna fire deemed suspicious

Fortunately, there were no injuries due to the fire

The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)
Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Most Read