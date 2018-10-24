(File photo)

$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has found that two Surrey residents – a pastor and his son – and a White Rock resident committed fraud against two people in a real estate related investment scheme.

A BCSC panel found that Alan and Jerry Braun, and Steven Maxwell (also known as Steven Fassman), committed fraud when they took $450,000 from two investors in three different transactions.

“In each case, the prohibited act or deception clearly resulted in the risk of deprivation and, ultimately, actual deprivation to the investors,” the panel said in its findings.

In an Oct. 24 release, BCSC also stated that the panel made fraud findings against three corporate entitites – Braun Developments (B.C.) Ltd., 0985812 B.C. Ltd. (TerraCorp Investment Ltd.), and 8022275 Canada Inc.

The panel found that Braun Developments and 8022275 Canada Inc. committed fraud with respect to the three investments in the amount of $450,000, and TerraCorp Investment committed fraud with respect to two of the investments in the amount of $300,000.

According to BCSC, Alan and Jerry Braun, both directors and officers of Braun Developments and TerraCorp Investment, were responsible for directing the affairs of both entities. Maxwell was a director of 8022275 Canada Inc. and was responsible for its affairs, the BCSC stated.

“The three men and the companies that they controlled deceived the investors by leading them to believe that they were purchasing real estate investments in Edmonton that would yield very high returns in a short period,” noted the release from BCSC. “In the end, the Brauns and Maxwell did not use the investors’ money to invest in real estate. Instead, they used the investors’ money for other purposes, including for their own personal living expenses.”

The panel directed the parties to make submissions on sanctions according to the schedule set out in the findings.

Sanctions are still to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection
Next story
Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Just Posted

Updated: Central Okanagan postal workers on strike

CUPW workers off job for 24 hours from Lake Country to Peachland, including Kelowna, West Kelowna

UPDATE: Sagmoen bail hearing adjourned

Sagmoen will appear in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 31 via video

Fundraiser started by Kelowna man to create Mr. Dressup documentary

Keith Hoffart remembers the children’s TV show fondly and started a Kickstarter

Kelowna cabin set ablaze after fire started on illegal garbage pile

After dumping garbage on a private property, a fire sparked at the site destroyed a cabin

Go batty for Bat Week in the Okanagan

Bat Week is all about raising awareness for the bats

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

BC Cancer gets anonymous $18M donation

Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Straight from DeHart: Kelowna puts me past my goal

“It was truly overwhelming and has been very emotional for me over the past few weeks.”

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Most Read