47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

This brings the region’s total case count to 6,768 since testing began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81.

A total of 941 cases remain active, and 50 people are in hospital, 17 of whom are in intensive care.

The health authority also noted 10 new cases tied to a community cluster in Williams Lake; 401 people in the area have tested positive since Jan. 1.

In the Fernie community cluster, health officials did not report any new cases, leaving the total at 97 cases since Jan. 1.

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Outbreak declared at Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops.

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 26 cases: 14 residents and 12 staff. There are 22 active cases.

Royal Inland Hospital has 104 cases: 36 patients and 68 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 42 active cases.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

In Vernon, Heritage Square’s long-term care has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

