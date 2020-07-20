A 4G Rogers Communications tower is proposed in Lake Country. (Application map)

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Despite some public health and safety concerns, Lake Country is moving ahead with a telecommunications tower in the community.

Rogers is looking to construct a 30-metre wireless communications tower on Sawmill Road in Oyama.

Public consultation took place earlier this spring, during which one comment was received expressing concerns about the potential deployment of 5G and the possible health and safety impacts.

But the tripole, which would be located in the gravel pit near Winfield Wood and Lath, is 4G.

Tawny Verigin with Cypress Land Services, agent for Rogers Communications, says the proposed installation, “will not be 5G enabled at this time.”

When it comes to the health of Canadians and radio communications uses, Health Canada has set out safety codes, which Rogers complies with, according to Verigin.

“When a land use authority is reviewing telecommunications proposals the federal government clearly indicates that health and safety concerns are not to be considered,” Verigin said.

The District of Lake Country is expected to approve the tower location at the Tuesday, July 21 meeting.

READ MORE: Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

READ MORE: Stop 5G in Vernon, environment group says

