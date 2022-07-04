5 impaired driving charges laid in Lake Country on Canada Day

A roadside blitz by Lake Country RCMP pulled a handful of drivers under the influence off of the road on Canada Day.

CounterAttack road checks were set up by police from 7 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2, resulting in five 90-day license suspensions and 30-day vehicle impoundments.

Lake Country Traffic Services Officer Const. Owen Hazlewood said that these poor decisions often lead to injuries and deaths that otherwise could have easily been avoided.

“If drivers can’t make that decision for themselves, I’m happy to make it for them.”

On the same evening, Lake Country RCMP also responded to a UTV accident where the driver was arrested for being under the influence causing the death of their passenger.

