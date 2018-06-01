5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Now that the U.S. tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European Union steel and aluminum is in full effect, economists say its only a matter of time until consumers start to see the impact.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the tariffs Wednesday.

From pop cans, to the steel used for development and construction projects, the trickling in of increased costs will be seen through inflation.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response tothe American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, which apply to a long list of U.S. products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens, will go into effect July 1, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Thursday.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Freeland said.

Here are some of the items on that list:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country winery project up for approval
Next story
Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

Just Posted

Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

RCMP say two people died in house fire May 21

Lake Country winery project up for approval

Council will decide on the OCP and bylaw amendments Tuesday for the O’Rourke winery

Knox Mountain Drive closed for a day

The path will be closed June 4

Worry mounts in West Kelowna over speculation tax

Developer not backing away from decision to walk away from large housing project

Ex-Rockets coach joins Flames staff

Ryan Huska, head coach in Kelowna from 2007 to 2014, is a new NHL assistant in Calgary

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Most Read