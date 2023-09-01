5 storey apartment building proposed for Rutland

Developer seeking to rezone property at 450 Montgomery Road

A five-story apartment building is being proposed for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

The project includes 15 two and three-bedroom units, 16 one-bedroom units and nine studio apartments.

It would be located at 450 Montgomery Road between Donhauser and Rutland Road North.

Documents submitted to city hall say the development is situated in a well-established neighborhood.

“We believe this proposal will not only meet the city’s standards but also contribute positively to the fabric of Kelowna,” according to a letter from Novation Architecture.

The developer is seeking to rezone the property to allow the project to move forward.

