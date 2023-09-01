The project includes 15 two and three-bedroom units, 16 one-bedroom units, and nine studio apartments. (Photo contributed)

5 storey apartment building proposed for Rutland

Developer seeking to rezone property at 450 Montgomery Road

A five-story apartment building is being proposed for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

The project includes 15 two and three-bedroom units, 16 one-bedroom units and nine studio apartments.

It would be located at 450 Montgomery Road between Donhauser and Rutland Road North.

Documents submitted to city hall say the development is situated in a well-established neighborhood.

“We believe this proposal will not only meet the city’s standards but also contribute positively to the fabric of Kelowna,” according to a letter from Novation Architecture.

The developer is seeking to rezone the property to allow the project to move forward.

READ MORE: Rescheduled Denim on the Diamond to donate to Central Okanagan wildfire relief

READ MORE: Glenmore landfill in Kelowna back to normal operations

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning

Previous story
Scavenging bears force 160 B.C. firefighters to pack up camp
Next story
Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Just Posted

The project includes 15 two and three-bedroom units, 16 one-bedroom units, and nine studio apartments. (Photo contributed)
5 storey apartment building proposed for Rutland

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to blaze on into the Labour Day long weekend with fire activity most active at the south end of the blaze. (BC Wildfire Services)
South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active, structure protection crews in Glenrosa

After being postponed due to the wildfires, 2023 Denim on the Diamond has been rescheduled and will take place at City Park. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)
Rescheduled Denim on the Diamond to donate to Central Okanagan wildfire relief

The Glenmore landfill was closed Aug. 18 as the Walroy Lake widlfire burned through the area. It reopened Aug. 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Glenmore landfill in Kelowna back to normal operations