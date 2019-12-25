From left to right, Al Brunet, Arabella Brunet, Roman Brunet and Leah Brunet sit with Santa for a photo at Orchard Park Shopping Centre a few days before Christmas. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)

5 things to do after opening your presents on Christmas Day in Kelowna

Several local businesses are spreading cheer through the holiday

Already bored with your new toys?

Looking for a place to give your new undies and socks a test drive?

Well, fear not Kelowna, the city is not closed for the holidays. Several local businesses are open to provide holiday cheers to those looking to get out of the house.

READ MORE: Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Doc Willoughby’s

Just because its Christmas doesn’t mean its not wing night!

The doctor is in for Christmas and he’s prescribing wings-a-plenty to all of his patients.

Skip the turkey dinner and opt for another kind of poultry or some of Doc Willoughby’s’ several other cheap food items and drinks.

Clinic hours are 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

McDonald’s

Don’t fret — you can still get your ‘Dons fix on Christmas Day.

And the option to unwrap that glorious McDouble may just be the greatest gift Kelowna receives.

The Harvey Avenue location will be spreading the Christmas cheer all 24 hours.

Starbucks

Waking up the morning after a hearty Christmas Eve meal is always a little rough.

Starbucks is still open, offering coffee to combat the Christmas morning grogginess.

The Spall Plaza Starbucks will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas to give you your daily dose of caffeine and help you get through the post-turkey-coma.

Victory Life Christmas Dinner – Parkinson Recreation Centre

Nobody should have to spend Christmas alone!

Victory Life is hosting its 16th annual Christmas dinner at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. The event includes:

  • Free sit down turkey dinner
  • Free gifts for children & youth
  • 200 free food gift bags/60 survival packets
  • An evening of entertainment and prizes

Landmark Grand 10

… But if you’d prefer to spend Christmas alone — and there’s nothing wrong with that — the Landmark on McCurdy is also open.

Head down to the theatre to waste a few hours watching the new Frozen, or Will Smith’s new animated flick, Spies in Disguise.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
