School zone signage. (Black Press Media files)

BACK TO SCHOOL

5 tips to help kids stay safe as they head back to school

Back to school means increased congestion on the roads

As children prepare to return to the classroom next week, ICBC is warning drivers to be on the lookout for kids on the roadside.

The end of summer means more congestion on B.C. roadways, and drivers will need to plan for extra travel time to their destinations as well as obey a 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit within school zones, the Crown corporation said in a news release Wednesday.

Police across the province, with the help of volunteers, will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds to kick off the new school year on Sept. 4. Roughly 380 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling each year, according to ICBC crash data. As many as five kids are killed.

ICBC is also encouraging parents and guardians to practice safety during and pick up and drop off, and are offering up these five tips:

  • If you drop off your child in a school zone, allow them to exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross mid-block.
  • If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.
  • Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.
  • Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.
  • In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby. Watch for children as they could dash into the street at any moment.
  • Remember that every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, the same speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks
Next story
Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP seek help in missing woman case

RCMP and search and rescue are looking around the Glen Canyon area

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Kelowna Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

You shall not pass: a B.C. school bus with its red lights flashing

Five children are killed, 380 injured each year in B.C. on their way to school from crashes: ICBC

Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

RCMP believe a missing woman may be hitchhiking to Kelowna

Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

Three dancers have been training with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships

Kelowna Bylaw Services ready to rip around Rail Trail on new UTV

The vehicle will improve access to hard-to-reach areas for Kelowna’s bylaw officers

Okanagan sighting not yet ruled out in case of missing Victoria couple found dead

Meanwhile twin brother of deceased believes car never left the Island

Okanagan pilot takes another crack at being Maxim’s next cover girl

Brandi Hansen still advocates inner beauty is what matters, plans to donate all of the prize money

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Summerland Seniors Village holds poker run

Classic cars featured in poker run event

Straight from Dehart

Northside metal shop sold to Kelowna firm

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

Most Read