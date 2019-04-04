50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Police say the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges at his court appearance on Friday.

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant had been charged with one count of murder after his arrest the day of the March 15 massacre.

Fifty people were killed in the two mosques and dozens of others were shot and wounded.

Tarrant won’t be required to enter a plea on Friday.

The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant’s legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.

New Zealand tightly restricts what can be reported about upcoming court cases to avoid tainting the views of potential jurors.

READ MORE: At memorial, mosque shooting survivor says he forgives attacker

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna clothing company sews mental health awareness in apparel
Next story
B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Just Posted

Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The staple at the City Park Water Park is being removed in place of newer and safer additions

Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

Dawn Larden, owner of Oyama Soap Company, is a part of Craft Culture’s Spring Market

Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Kelowna Musician, Laurice fights adversity with song

Bikes, beers, buds: Kelowna brewery tour adds bike tours

Canadian Craft Tours is adding 15-person bike tours in time for spring

Basran reveals worst time of life was recent civic election

During the State of the City address, Basran admitted he did not have his priorities in order

South Okanagan firefighters first to go through BC wildfire fighting course

New training course for BC fire department leaders better prepares them for fighting wildfire

5 roses to try this spring

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Most Read