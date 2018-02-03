50+ program has economic impact at Big White

The first Masters’ Week program comes to a close yesterday at Big White Ski Resort as 136 participants from all over the world aged 50+ finish off a week of skiing and riding and indulging in exclusive après events.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, Masters’ Week has now been extended to three separate week-long programs during the season due to popular demand, said the resort in a press release.

The program is designed specifically for passionate skiers and snowboarders aged 50+ to experience all Big White has to offer in a fun and social setting while touching up on their skiing or boarding skills at the same time.

“We’re noticing the Masters’ Week age demographic really enjoys these types of programs combining social events with outdoor activity and more empty nesters are choosing these programs over visiting warm destinations,” said Josh Foster, director of snow sports at Big White Ski Resort. “The economic impact from this is substantial as this demographic has more disposable income spending upwards of $1,500 per person not including travel expenses.”

The majority of participants in the first program of the year were between the ages of 60 and 69 with the eldest participant being 81. The largest percentage of participants were from British Columbia at 27 per cent with 25 per cent from Ontario and 18 per cent from Australia. The remaining 30 per cent are from destinations all over the world. Most participants access Big White by flying into Kelowna International Airport and transferring to the resort, said the resort.

The remaining two Masters’ Week programs take place from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2 and Mar. 26 to 30.

