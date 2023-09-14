50 residents in Killiney Beach will be without water most of the day of Thursday, Sept. 14 because of an emergency the RDCO is on scene repairing. (Black Press file photo)

50 residents in Killiney Beach will be without water most of the day of Thursday, Sept. 14 because of an emergency the RDCO is on scene repairing. (Black Press file photo)

50 properties without water at Killiney Beach as emergency repair takes place

It’s estimated the repair will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday

Approximately 50 properties around Killiney Beach will have their water services impacted today, Sept. 14.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan crews are working on an emergency repair in the area that’s affecting the Killiney Beach Water System. Residents can expect to be without water from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The emergency repair will affect properties on the following roads:

  • Kildare Way;
  • Westside Road – 9564, 9574, and 9584;
  • Killarney Way – 305, 309, 313, 319, and 325;
  • Hodges Road – 9514, 9524, 9534, 9544, and 9554;
  • Blaney Place.

Impacted customers are recommended to:

  • Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water;
  • Store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption;
  • Isolate the supply to hot water tanks;
  • If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and may cause problems with its operation;
  • Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary; and
  • Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

The time of completion is an estimate and may vary. In advance of the work, a roadside notice will be put up by the RDCO.

Once the work is completed, residents are to run cold water until the water clears. Additionally, a precautionary water quality advisory will be in place until further notice for the affected residents.

“All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water,” states the RDCO.

