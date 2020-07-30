A BC Housing project on Agassiz Road got the go-ahead from Kelowna city councillors on Monday, June 24, 2019, clearing the way for construction. (Artist Rendering)

51-unit Aggasiz Road supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

Fifty-one new supportive housing units are opening in Kelowna next month to help people experiencing homelessness in the community.

“We’re working with our partners to provide these homes in Kelowna because when vulnerable people have housing and wraparound supports, it’s good for everyone in the community,” said Selina Robinson, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This building will give people without homes the dignity of safe and secure housing, along with supports to help them move forward with their lives.”

Stephen Village is a four-storey modular apartment building with 51 self-contained units, each with a private washroom and mini kitchen. The building, located at 2025 Agassiz Road, will include shared amenities include a laundry room, commercial kitchen and a dining lounge. The building also has a medical room to provide on-site care for residents.

“These 51 new homes for people who have struggled to find stable housing will be life-changing for the residents selected to live here,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “The housing-first approach to end homelessness is part of the larger solution for social and economic needs in Kelowna and we look forward to other BC Housing developments in our community in the future.”

The John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay (JHSOK) will manage the site providing residents with support services, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services and opportunities for volunteer work. At least two staff members will be on-site at all times.

“Safe and secure homes like these provide a real opportunity for people to rebuild their lives. We look forward to being part of the community at 2025 Agassiz Rd.,” said Hailee Rogers, director, JHSOK Housing First division. “We’re committed to being a good neighbour and building safe communities both inside and outside of our homes.”

Residents will begin moving into the building on Aug. 17.

“I was working and successful in life, but once I was diagnosed with cancer my whole world turned upside down,” said one new Stephen Village resident. “I ended up on the streets living at a shelter. This is a great program to get people help and housed. I received help with my health care and housing when I needed it the most. John Howard has been there for me 100 per cent of the way. I feel fortunate to be here and the staff are wonderful.”

READ MORE: Legacy Group won’t give up on former Kelowna RCMP site despite lease agreement

READ MORE: New child care spaces to benefit Central Okanagan parents

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Housingsupportive housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Legacy Group won’t give up on former Kelowna RCMP site despite lease agreement

Just Posted

51-unit Aggasiz Road supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Legacy Group won’t give up on former Kelowna RCMP site despite lease agreement

‘This is city land and it should not be given away’

Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

New child care spaces to benefit Central Okanagan parents

The new spaces are part of the province’s commitment to increase child care through the COVID-19 pandemic

An artist’s story at Gallery 421 in Kelowna

Meet and greet with an Okanagan artist this Friday

Fundraisers created to support Okanagan family after fire destroys home

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home in Lumby Wednesday night

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

‘Cautiously excited’: SD67 prepares for return to school

“We put our trust in her (Henry) and I’m confident that we’re doing the right thing,” says SD67 chair

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Most Read