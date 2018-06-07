B.C.’s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

A total of 511 people have died from fatal overdoses in B.C. this year, according to the latest numbers released by the provincial coroners service.

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province — that’s equated to four people per day.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continue to be the most impacted, making up 50 per cent of all overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths by city
Infogram

For all of B.C., the coroner reports there was an 18 per cent decrease in April compared to the the number of deaths that occurred during the same month in 2017, as well as a slight dip compared to the 160 deaths in March of this year.

British Columbians under 50 years old are accounting for more of the overdose deaths in 2018 compared to recent years prior, according to the coroner.

Between January and April of 2017, people fatally overdosing aged 19 to 49 accounted for 70 per cent of overdose deaths.

So far in 2018, the same age group has accounted for 91 per cent of all overdose deaths.

As the number of all overdose deaths has been on the rise since 2016, so has the number of teen deaths due to illicit drugs, such as the deadly opioid fentanyl.

In the first four months of the year, six youths between the ages of 10 and 18 have died of an overdose.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home
Next story
B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Just Posted

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Notice on title remains in place for Airport Inn

The controversial Lake Country inn’s owner requested the district remove the notice on title

YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser exceeds $85,000

Donations expected to help 600 local kids access Y programs

Update: Abandoned campfire sparks fire near Ellison Lake

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Globe trotting biology student to study at UBCO

Academia path for Ashley Kerik began in Australia

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Second chance for Kozak at GolfBC Championship

Okanagan Golf Club assistant pro will play on an exemption at next week’s Mackenzie Tour event

Northern B.C. sees fuel shortage due to issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortage impacting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at a Suncor refinery

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Russell powers Gray Monk

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Associaton roundup

TOYSL playdowns this weekend in Penticton

Kelowna United U13 to U18 teams will compete for berths at provincials

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

RCMP make arrest in Oliver shooting

Police investigating a shooting and home invasion

Most Read