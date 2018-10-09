54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

Fifty-four houses have been evacuated as a slow-moving landslide pushes into a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

She says the authorities were alerted to the landslide on September 30 at 7:13 a.m.

She says one house has been compromised although she doesn’t know the extent of the damage, and roads have also been damaged.

In a statement posted to its website, the district says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave, and those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rocks fall on Highway 97 near Kaleden

Just Posted

Minor injuries sustained in West Kelowna accident

An accident caused traffic delays this morning

Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Like many veteran’s associations, the aging population leaves the Kelowna Naval Veterans Association desperate for new members.

Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

City applies sign bylaw to mannequins

Beat the Mondays: Use your travel time wisely

Gina Petrovich is Kelowna Capital News’ newest travel columnist

Rocks fall on Highway 97 near Kaleden

DriveBC has not closed the road at this time

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 9, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Letter: New fire hall should be built on old property

A Lake Country reader unimpressed with fire hall proposition

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

Letter: Kelowna candidates speak on B.C.’s planned speculation tax

Candidates were surveyed

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Kootnekoff: Are drug tests arriving soon?

— By: Susan Kootnekoff Our federal government recently approved use at the… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Most Read