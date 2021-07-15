5th victim from Kelowna crane collapse identified

Brad Zawislak was working in an office next door to the crane when it collapsed

Brad Zawislak is the fifth victim of the crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

The fifth victim of the Kelowna crane collapse disaster has been identified through GoFundMe.

Brad Zawislak went to work the morning of July 12, at his office in downtown Kelowna. He and those he worked with were soon throttled by a crane crashing into their building around 11 a.m.

Zawislak was buried beneath the rubble and specialized rescue crews from Vancouver helped recover his body late Tuesday night, July 13.

According to the GoFundMe, Zawislak was a beloved husband and father of two daughters.

“Brad was truly amazing, always quick with a smile, fast with a joke, he genuinely cared about the people near him. This tragic loss will leave an unfillable (sic) void for his family. We ask for your help. This financial support will help his family secure their stability while they come to grips with their loss,” reads the fundraiser.

In just four hours the fundraiser garnered more than $37,000 of its $100,000 goal.

Online fundraisers have identified the four other victims – Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer – all of whom were construction workers working on the site.

The community is being invited to a vigil in Salmon Arm for the Stemmer brothers. Emily Roy, who is organizing the event, invites people to attend the vigil for the longtime residents on Sunday night.

A candlelight vigil has been planned in Kelowna for 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue.

Organizers are asking those interested in participating to check the event page before going as lockdowns lift near the site.

Participants are asked to bring battery-operated candles and to wear high-visibility vests if they can to honour the victims. There will be an opportunity to speak for anyone who would like to, followed by a moment of silence and closing remarks.

