(Wikimedia Commons)

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fallen power line sparks fire in Kelowna
Next story
North Okanagan corn stand robbed

Just Posted

New Kelowna tourist centre sees big numbers in first month

Downtown lakeshore location of new centre seen as key to its success

Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased, criminality is not suspected

Fallen power line sparks fire in Kelowna

Fire crews made quick work of a fire sparked early Wednesday by a falling tree branch.

Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

Okanagan migrant justice collective fights for temporary foreign worker

Keeno was deported after reporting mistreatment

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Emaciated killer whale finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see to best treat J50

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Man arrested after grassfire lit on Penticton Indian Band land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

Most Read