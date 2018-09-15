6 people hope to be Peachland’s next mayor

The nomination period closed Friday in Peachland

After the closure of the nomination period yesterday, six people are vying to be Peachland’s next mayor.

Current Mayor Cindy Fortin, current Coun. Keith Thom, Eric Hall, Harry Gough, Ernie Hurd and Bob Henderson have all submitted nomination packages for the spot.

Ten people have submitted nomination packages for Peachland’s six councillor spots.

These include Patrick Van Minsel, current Coun. Pam Cunningham, current Coun. Mike Kent, Keith Fielding, current Coun. Mario Vucinovic, current Coun. Terry Condon, Leanna Sarsons, Karen Mustard, Rick Ingram, Pete Coolio, and Andrew Kwaczynski.

Four people have also filed packages to represent Peachland as a school trustee on the Central Okanagan Public SChool’s Board of Education including current chair Moyra Baxter, Marjorie Brims, Mark Steppell and Jennifer Carlson.

Municipal elections will be held Oct. 20.

