6 tips on how to train your dog and it begins with ‘sit’

Great Pets has a few tricks so you can have a better-behaved dog in no time.

These six steps were offered by pro dog trainer Brian Kilcommons.

1. Teach your dog that “sit” is the magic answer

A reliable sit can prevent all kinds of unwanted behaviors and it is easy to teach! Offering a toy or treat? Sit! Going to pet him? Sit. Opening a door, taking off him lead, putting down his food bowl? Sit is good for all of it. Do this enough and your dog will start offering you a sit whenever he wants something. When you see him do this, praise him. What a smart dog. Sit can replace jumping, pawing, nose nudging and barking for attention, according to the news release by Great Pets.

2. Help him get it right

You are your dog’s teacher. You need to help him succeed by keeping things simple. Keep your commands short and your expectations clear. If the command is “Sit” then say “Sit” and not “Sit, sit, sit” or “Sit down” or any other variation. If he doesn’t respond, help him respond. Calmly either lure him into position using a treat or place him in position. Either way, help him get it right, the release said.

3. Accept nothing less

Dogs learn to respond when you insist they respond. If you say “sit” then let your dog walk away, your dog will soon learn to walk away when he hears the word “sit”. If, on the other hand, you say sit and immediately calmly lure him or gently place him into the sit position, he’ll soon respond consistently, the release said.

4. Stay calm

Dogs learn best when things are calm. If you become frustrated with your dog – stop. Learn new ways to teach him — read books, watch videos, consult a veterinarian, meet with a qualified trainer/behaviorist… but don’t get mad. If you find yourself thinking words like stubborn, stupid, difficult replace those with confused and see if the situation looks any different. Dogs do what they understand to do. If you want them to do something different, you have to help them understand things differently, the release said.

5. Reward abundantly

Praise is free! Heap it on for a job well done. Reward him in ways he enjoys! Toys, belly rubs, treats, a song… use what works then watch it work. Take a “praise break” when your dog does something really well. Really fuss over him. Let him know that this was exactly what pleases you! For the next week, try to catch your dog in the act of doing something good and reward him. Then watch him bloom, the release said.

6. Have fun

Training should be fun for both you and your companion. Teach all commands as if they were games and you’ll get great response from your companion, according to the release.

