6 vehicles crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

A six-vehicle collision is blocking Highway 97 at Burtch Road.

The incident happened about 4 p.m., Monday.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash according to a witness, however, two were able to drive away while a truck, minivan and two cars remained on scene blocking the southbound lanes of Burtch at Highway 97.

At least one person was taken to hospital.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Highway 97Kelowna