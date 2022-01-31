6 vehicles crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

A six-vehicle collision is blocking Highway 97 at Burtch Road.

The incident happened about 4 p.m., Monday.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash according to a witness, however, two were able to drive away while a truck, minivan and two cars remained on scene blocking the southbound lanes of Burtch at Highway 97.

At least one person was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Proposed Kelowna northend brewery’s liquor licence lands at public hearing

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97Kelowna

Previous story
‘Tired of it:’ Mayor in southern Alberta frustrated over border blockade by truckers
Next story
1,000 people in B.C. hospitals battling COVID-19, marking an all-time high

Just Posted

The accused stepfather said that he was excited to go home and see his dogs (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna man found not guilty of extorting daughter

Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue crash. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
6 vehicles crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

(Photo: Peachland Fire & Rescue Service/Facebook)
Mother Nature helps get Peachland outdoor rink back on track