6 vehicles crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A six-vehicle collision is blocking Highway 97 at Burtch Road.
The incident happened about 4 p.m., Monday.
Six vehicles were involved in the crash according to a witness, however, two were able to drive away while a truck, minivan and two cars remained on scene blocking the southbound lanes of Burtch at Highway 97.
At least one person was taken to hospital.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.