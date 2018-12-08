District of Lake Country

6,000 pounds of food during Lake Country firefighter food drive

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign is donating to the food bank

Lake Country firefighters collected more than 6,000 pounds of food and $7,500 in cash during its annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign, according to the District of Lake Country.

The annual Fire Department campaign, happening over Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 in the four wards, had firefighters going door to door collecting donations.

The food drive has been ongoing with the fire department for at least 15 years, said Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

“Back in the day, the firefighters saw a need for the food bank, especially at Christmas time as (the fire department was considered to be a) larger group in the community,” he said.

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

However, Windsor said it has been getting difficult over the past few years to visit every home, as the district continues to grow. This year, firefighters will get a hand from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members, he said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country council to take second crack at allowing recreational cannabis

Just Posted

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The new shelter is located at First United Church

Elderly man rescued in West Kelowna

Al Campbell was reported missing Dec. 7

Lake Country council to take second crack at allowing recreational cannabis

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Joenna Saunders was last heard from on Nov. 27

Fire in chimney spreads to roof of West Kelowna home

A fire was extinguished in Glenrosa Friday night

B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

Letter: Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Letter: Transporting petroleum products to U.S.A. is inefficient

A Kelowna Capital News reader weighs in to the debate

Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

Will the system be able to cope with this?

Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna

I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

Most Read