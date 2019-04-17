68 potential overdose calls in Kelowna in March

Potential overdose calls to BC Emergency Health Services rose in March.
This time last year there were 63 calls and in the same period this year there were 68.
The small increase in March this year matched February numbers and is 1o fewer potential OD calls than that of January.
This number is significantly lower than 2017 when there were 92 calls in March.
The Interior Health region accounts for approximately 12 per cent of total overdose calls in B.C. each month.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.