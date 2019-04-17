68 potential overdose calls in Kelowna in March

Potential overdose calls to BC Emergency Health Services rose in March.
Last year there were 63 calls and this year there were 68.
The small increase in March this year matched the numbers of last month and is 1o less than that of January.
This number is significantly lower than 2017 when there were 92 calls in March.
Interior Health accounts for approximately 12 per cent of total overdose calls in B.C. each month.
