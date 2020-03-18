(File Photo)

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Up to 6,800 people in Canada’s seasonal agricultural workers’ program (SAWP) will now be able to come to B.C. to help fill vacant agricultural jobs.

On March 17, the Canadian government implemented travel restrictions which prevented SAWP workers from entering the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that SAWP workers would be exempt from the travel restrictions and could enter the country to work.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the decision, Blair said the workers will need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days once they enter Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Growers Association general Manager Glen Lucas estimates that 1700 SAWP have already arrived in B.C. to work this year before the travel restrictions were implemented.

To view all the travel restrictions from COVID-19, you can visit the Canadian government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peachland facilities closed, recreation services suspended due to COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on despite COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Peachland facilities closed, recreation services suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

Facilities have been closed following the province’s recommendations

Kelowna Salvation Army hopes for community support during coronavirus-caused supply shortages

The charity has made changes to adapt to increased demand and failing supply

City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

City hoping to reduce in-person visits to city hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tommy Gun’s Barbershop closes all Canada locations, two Kelowna locations

More than 70 shops across Canada and the U.S. were closed because of COVID-19

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

Heron basks in Okanagan sunshine

Great blue heron wandering the frozen waters of Cools Pond in the BX during a sunny Wednesday outing

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Alleged gun sighting at Penticton Walmart prompts investigation

RCMP responded to a reported gun sighting inside a Penticton Walmart Wednesday afternoon

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Most Read