7 Celebrations of Indigenous culture event hosted by West Kelowna

Family event features The Prairie States, The Oots n’ Oots and Indigenous storytellers

West Kelowna will be the host community for the final 7 Celebrations series of events across the region organized through the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA).

The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, May 20, at Memorial Park.

The celebration of squilx Indigenous culture will touch on song, dance and storytelling along with opportunities to showcase local food, products and businesses.

Highlights will include a Kids Zone along with live performances from Indigenous storytellers and drummers; Canadian Jazz singer KINGA, folk musician Dan Tait; the Kelowna Bhangra Academy; Reggae artist GoldMynd; Indie rock band Gary Saturday; Juno Award nominee The Oot n’ Oots family act; the Rock Steady Classic Rock Tribute Band; and country group The Prairie States.

The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7 Celebrations was named after the 7 Affirmations for 7 Generations Thompson Okanagan Pledge which was inspired by Indigenous philosophy that the actions we make today will have a lasting impact for 7 generations to come.

The tourism association’s goal is to celebrate the traditions, stories and cultures of the region’s communities to ensure they live on for years to come, which is in keeping with the association’s philosophy to embrace the preservation of the Thompson Okanagan environment and Indigenous cultures as a foundation for promoting international tourism.

In a press release from the TOTA, it cites how the Central Okanagan is composed of endless hiking and walking trails, beaches, wine trails and rich culture.

The Sncewips Heritage Museum, located in West Kelowna, is owned and operated by the Westbank First Nation, sharing a growing collection of artifacts, histories and oral histories with the public.

“Here, you can learn about the history and culture of the Syilx people from a Syilx perspective,” stated the release.

Other 7 Celebrations events have been held in recent months at Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Quaaout Lodge in North Shuswap, Oliver, Osoyoos, Christina Lake, Vernon, Cache Creek and Sun Peaks Village.

City of West KelownaIndigenousLive music