A 7-Eleven in Vernon was briefly evacuated when a heater started smoking. (Brieanna Charlebois/Vernon Morning Star)

Update: 7 a.m. Thursday

The 7-Eleven at 35 Avenue and 32 Street was evacuated after smoke billowed from the building early Thursday morning.

Vernon fire crews said a heater in the bathroom caused the smoke.

Two fire crews were called to scene around 6:30 a.m. May 2. RCMP also responded to the scene.

Crews cleared the scene around 7 a.m.