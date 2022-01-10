One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

1 puppy will need repeat bloodwork, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is asking the public for financial aid as it seeks to take care of seven puppies who were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

“The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the BC SPCA Vancouver. “When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home.”

All seven puppies have received veterinary care and were found to be underweight and had parasites. Two of the puppies required emergency medical care because they were dehydrated, not eating and anemic.

Those two puppies had an ultrasound and bloodwork done and received 48 hours of IV fluids. One of them will need repeat bloodwork while all seven puppies need vaccines, deworming and spaying or neutering.

“These little pups are adorable,” Dunlop said. “Once they are all feeling better they are going to make great family members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes
Next story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

This home on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna is one of eight grand prize options in the 2022 B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery. (Contributed)
Okanagan homes grand prize options in B.C. Children’s Hospital lottery

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left) and Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Megan Muise won the B.C. women’s curling championship in Kamloops Sunday. The rink advances to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian championships Jan. 28 - Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)
Central Okanagan rink wins B.C. women’s curling title

Interior Health’s South Okanagan executive director of clinical operations, Carl Meadows, says he, alongside staff at the Penticton Regional Hospital, are ready for COVID-19. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Kelowna teacher suing Penticton surgeon over alleged ‘negligent’ operation

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)
Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads