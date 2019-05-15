70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Smoke coming from the Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos. Photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Incident management is now helping B.C. Fire Service operations control the still spreading Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos.

The fire is pegged at 400 hectares, but Deputy Incident Commander Scott Rennick said crews are working to contain the fire workable area.

“Right now we have staff working around the east and the south flank, we have containment lines that were built last night with heavy duty bulldozers and they are still working on the south and the est side as well,” said Rennick.

There is currently 70 firefighters and four helicopters working on the fire, with more on the way to assist.

14 houses along Highway 3 are still under an evacuation alert, but Rennick said crews are working to contain the wildfire from spreading further in the hopes the danger to those residents will be alleviated.

He said the wildfire is spreading west.

