A 70-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on Mar. 28 in Kelowna. (Black Press Media file)

70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on March 28 in Kelowna

A 70-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots inside a residence on March 28.

According to police, the 70-year-old man allegedly pointed a firearm at another man inside the home in the 700 block of Caddwer Avenue in Kelowna just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence.

Police arrived on scene and were able to contain the area, bringing all residents outside.

The 70-year-old man was arrested without incident. Officers located and seized a rifle from inside the residence.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the firearm was discharged at anyone,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation,”

The suspect was released on conditions for a future court date.

READ MORE: RV goes up in flames in West Kelowna

READ MORE: COSAR assists first responders with injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19
Next story
Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Just Posted

Western Star in Kelowna to hold auctions in absentee bidding style amid COVID-19 concerns

The next auction is on Thursday, April 2

70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on March 28 in Kelowna

RV goes up in flames in West Kelowna

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on March 30

Temperatures in Kelowna to hit double digits by the weekend

Kelowna is expected to hit a high 13 degrees on Friday, April 3

First responders continue to rally in support of Kelowna health care workers

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters for the second night in a row

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Crews repair damage caused by water main break in Lake Country

The water main broke during construction last year

Okanagan business pumped to expand amid COVID-19

Co-op has plans for a second Vernon fuel station on Okanagan Landing Road

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

Most Read