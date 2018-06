The Order of the Eastern Star Past Matron’s Club celebrates its 70th anniversary

The Kelowna Order of the Eastern Star Paston Matron’s Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary June 14.

The members are past officers of the order and meet monthly to keep the bond alive. They support the Chapter Cancer Project by collecting and selling cancelled stamps and making dressings which are given to patients at the Kelowna Cancer Centre.

