Vernon RCMP are searching for Wayne Orser, a 73-year-old man who went last seen at noon on June 30, 2020, at his residence in North Westside. (Contributed)

73-year-old man missing after paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man, who went missing Tuesday, June 30

Police are searching for a Vernon senior who was last seen at noon on Tuesday, June 30.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating 73 year old Wayne Orser, last seen at his residence in North Westside.

Police believe Orser went paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake Tuesday afternoon and are concerned for his well-being, as his paddle board was found in the reeds at the north end of the lake.

Wayne Orser is described as a Caucasian male standing at 5’8” and weighing 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed to the area and searched the shoreline with negative results.

If anyone recalls seeing Orser on the afternoon of June 30, contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses mental health response in Southeast District

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport
Next story
RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Just Posted

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Two rescued from tipped sailboat near Casa Loma

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

New cherry packing facility to open near Ellison Lake this weekend

Despite a lacklustre cherry crop this year, Jealous Fruits is opening its new state-of-the-art packing facility

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Princeton woman finds seven pound mushroom

A Princeton woman, who was walking with family members looking for ladybugs,… Continue reading

Rising rivers possible as unsettled air enters Southern Interior

Further rain and thunderstorms are a possibility as unsettled air crosses the rockies from Alberta.

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear masks

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

New owners announced for Penticton’s TIME Winery

Ron and Shelley Mayert have purchased TIME, Evolve and McWatters Collection

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

73-year-old man missing after paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man, who went missing Tuesday, June 30

Most Read