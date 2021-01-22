Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)

79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Two more deaths and 79 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region Friday.

The daily case count for Jan. 22 is down from Thursday’s 95 cases, and brings the total number of active cases in the region up to 1,098.

Of the two reported deaths, one took place at Sunnybank long-term care facility in Oliver and the other at Vernon’s Heritage Square assisted living facility.

“We are sad to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 of people who lived in long-term care homes in our region,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO.

“On behalf of Interior Health, I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers. With news of the provincial mass vaccination plan shared today, we have hope and we can look forward to the fall. But in the meantime, right now, it’s more important than ever to continue following the precautions and use our layers of protection.”

A number of active outbreaks were updated Friday.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 17 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff and three deaths.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death.

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 56 cases: 34 residents and 22 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff and eight deaths.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Eleven new cases were reported at Big White Ski Resort, bringing the cluster’s cast count up to 214.

An outbreak at Teck mining operations in Elkford was declared over, while a new outbreak was announced at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

READ MORE: 31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

READ MORE: Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)
Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm… Continue reading

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Preliminary designs of the new West Kelowna city hall, which is about to begin the design phase. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna to choose architect for design of new city hall, library

The project is projected to cost $18M by the time it is completed in winter, 2022

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read