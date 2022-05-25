8 charged, 3 vessels ordered off Kalamalka and Wood Lake

B.C. CO Service tweeted eight charges were handed out to anglers

B.C. Conservation Officer Service was busy on Kalamalka and Wood Lake checking 34 anglers over the May long weekend.

Officers checked several individuals as well as boats which lead to eight charges and 25 warnings being handed out.

Three vessels were also ordered off the water.

Some of the charges included angling while suspended, angling without a licence to possess live fish, angling with more than one hook, and having no life jackets on board a boat.

Conservation took to Twitter on May 20 to warn, officers would be patrolling B.C. waters over the long weekend and asked residents as well as vacationers to follow regulations.

BCCOS finished an angler patrol of Kalamalka and Wood Lake 34 anglers checked 8 charges 25 warnings and 3 vessels ordered off the water Charges included Angling while suspended angle without licence possess live fish angle with more than one hook and no life jackets #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/VSV4Fk6RQu — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 23, 2022

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves hikers, dirt biker, ATVer

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingConservationfishingWater