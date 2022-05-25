(Contributed - B.C. CO Service)

8 charged, 3 vessels ordered off Kalamalka and Wood Lake

B.C. CO Service tweeted eight charges were handed out to anglers

B.C. Conservation Officer Service was busy on Kalamalka and Wood Lake checking 34 anglers over the May long weekend.

Officers checked several individuals as well as boats which lead to eight charges and 25 warnings being handed out.

Three vessels were also ordered off the water.

Some of the charges included angling while suspended, angling without a licence to possess live fish, angling with more than one hook, and having no life jackets on board a boat.

Conservation took to Twitter on May 20 to warn, officers would be patrolling B.C. waters over the long weekend and asked residents as well as vacationers to follow regulations.

