(Photo: Jeremy Mills Facebook)

8-year-old recovering after overdose at Kelowna elementary school

The young child ingested an unknown substance Wednesday

An eight-year-old Kelowna boy is recovering at home at what could have been an overdose at his elementary school.

The boy had ingested an unknown substance Wednesday morning and was taken to hospital soon after. His father took to social media to share the story in hopes of warning other parents of the dangers of substances and sharing his concern with all children’s safety.

It is unknown what exactly was ingested and how the young boy reacted, the post does say that the 8-year-old is recovering at his home as of Saturday morning.

