8,000 Vernon residents without power

More than 8,000 residents in Vernon woke up without power this morning.
According to B.C. Hydro, the power went out at 6:23 a.m. and affects two areas of the city.
The first outage affects 3,570 people from east of South Silversage Lane, west of 23rd Street and north of Fulton Road. =
The second outage affects 4,687 people from east of Westside Road.
While B.C Hydro is investigating the cause, a photo shared online showed a transformer on fire. The photo was taken on 29th Street near the cadet camp.
There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.
More to come.