The alleged assault occurred at Burger King in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue (Google Maps photo)

84-year-old man allegedly assaulted at Kelowna Burger King

RCMP said they responded to the assault around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon

An 84-year-old West Kelowna man was reportedly assaulted at a Kelowna Burger King in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said they responded to the reported assault at around 2:20 p.m. and spoke with the victim upon arriving at the restaurant.

During the discussion, RCMP said the male victim reported that he was assaulted by an unknown male after a dispute over a wallet. RCMP have confirmed that the victim’s wallet was not stolen.

RCMP said the man sustained minor injuries from the assault and was treated by Emergency Health Services at the scene.

While RCMP said the man was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, it was not from health concerns related to the assault.

Bystander Lee Riddell said the suspect hit the elderly man repeatedly during the incident.

“(The suspect) hit him with his cane and punched him twice in the chest,” said Riddell on social media.

The male suspect is described as being in his mid-20’s with a slim build, wearing black clothing, having a teal and pink backpack on, and a tattoo underneath his left eye.

RCMP said the suspect fled the area on a BMX-style bicycle.

