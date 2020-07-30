Campfire (Pixabay)

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

It has been a relatively calm summer for wildfires so far, but B.C. officials are urging caution as the Interior and Kootenays enter the long weekend during a heat wave.

There have been 243 wildfire since April 1. While quieter than normal, August is typically the most active month of B.C.’s wildfire season.

Most concerning is that 85 per cent of those blazes were human-caused, which means natural causes such as lightning weren’t a factor. That’s compared to last year’s average of 54 per cent.

“We know people want to get out into the great outdoors, but it’s important that everyone stay vigilant about fire safety,” said Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson in a news release Thursday (July 39).

“Fighting wildfires can be challenging at the best of times, but managing them in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic requires BC Wildfire Service staff to operate with even greater care. I urge everyone to support our crews by using fire responsibly and making sure that their activities don’t spark a wildfire this holiday weekend.”

Campfires are currently allowed in all areas of the province, however people are being urged to use caution and ensure they fully extinguish their fires with water.

Meanwhile, larger fires – specifically Category 2 and 3 – are prohibited in the Kamloops region and across the Kootenays.

As the weather remains warm, the hot and dry conditions dry out forest and grassland fuels in the dirt, which increase wildfire hazards.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health
Next story
West Kelowna residents launch petition to keep short term rentals illegal

Just Posted

Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

Paramedics responded to 12 overdose calls in the community on Wednesday — four times the daily average

51-unit Aggasiz Road supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Legacy Group won’t give up on former Kelowna RCMP site despite lease agreement

‘This is city land and it should not be given away’

An artist’s story at Gallery 421 in Kelowna

Meet and greet with an Okanagan artist this Friday

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

West Kelowna residents launch petition to keep short term rentals illegal

City councillor Rick de Jong said he receives multiple emails a week from concerned residents

Fundraisers created to support Okanagan family after fire destroys home

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home in Lumby Wednesday night

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

‘Cautiously excited’: SD67 prepares for return to school

“We put our trust in her (Henry) and I’m confident that we’re doing the right thing,” says SD67 chair

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Most Read