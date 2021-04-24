Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)

911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

People have been calling 911 to ask about the province’s new ban on non-essential travel, according to B.C. dispatcher service, E-Comm.

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions.

“We are receiving calls on 911 from ppl asking about travel restrictions,” E-Comm said in a tweet. “Remember: 911 is for emergencies only.”

“Help us help keep emergency lines free for ppl who need help from police, fire or ambulance,” the agency said.

Instead, people are being directed to the government’s website, which hosts information about what the order precludes and what is considered essential travel.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said non-essential travel between health authority regions is to be restricted until May 25 to curb COVID-19 spread.

Police have been granted the authority to hand out $575 fines for those disobeying the new order. For the purposes of enforcement, Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone.

Remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

RELATED: Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry


Coronavirus

