More first-time homebuyers need help from their parents to purchase a property in the Okanagan/Kamloops region (file)

92 per cent of first-time homebuyers in Okanagan need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 36 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help from parents

Purchasing a house has become increasingly harder for first-time homebuyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan/Kamloops region.

According to a recent 2019 BC Notaries Association real estate report, more first-time homebuyers in the Okanagan/Kamloops region are requiring financial help from their parents to buy a property.

In 2019, the report said 92 per cent of first-time homebuyers required financial help from their parents to secure a down payment of less than 25 per cent for a home. That’s a 56 per cent increase since 2015.

While 90 per cent of first-time homebuyers across the provice needed help from their parents to secure a home, this past year.

Between 2015 and 2019, the report said that the number of first-time homebuyers requiring financial support to secure a general down payment for a home also increased from 83 per cent to 86 per cent.

Of the 12 Okanagan/Kamloops notaries that participated in the report, half also reported a decrease in first-time homebuyer activity.

The report said increased mortgage restrictions, rising interest rates and lack of supply were some of the biggest hurdles for first-time homebuyers trying to enter the Okanagan/Kamloops real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2018, a single-detached home in the increased by 70 per cent to $779,000, in the Central Okanagan.

