97 rats surrendered to SPCA from B.C. home

Intake of 97 pet rats puts strain on SPCA branch

The former owner of 97 domestic rats has entered a hospital and has surrendered the animals to the SPCA’s Victoria branch.

The sheer number of individual animals has the SPCA immediately asking for help from the public.

“Obviously, this intake of 97 small animals is putting a strain on our space and resources and there is a possibility that more may be coming in from the same residence,” says Annie Prittie Bell, manager of the Victoria SPCA.

The rats range in age from three weeks to two years, and many of them are pregnant.

“Some people are skittish when it comes to domestic rats, but they are actually intelligent and social animals who make great pets,” Prittie Bell said.

Most of the surrendered rats are used to being handled and are very friendly.

In addition to adoption, Prittie Bell says the branch is in need of financial donations to help off-set the care of the animals until homes can be found. Other donations that would be appreciated are hand towels, other smaller towels, and Oxbow Essentials Adult Rat Food or jars of baby food.

To help visit spca.bc.ca/support or visit the shelter at 3150 Napier Lane, Victoria.

reporter@saanichnews.com

