A another snowy Sunday in Kelowna, rain this afternoon

Drivers in the Central Okanagan have had to exercise some extra caution today after another dump of snow began falling early Sunday morning in Kelowna.
Between 5 and 10 centimetres are expected to acculmulate in the area today, with snow changing to rain this afternoon and highs of 2 C.
The snow level is expected to rise to 900 metres this afternoon.
Rain mixed with snow will change to a 60 per cent flurries near midnight. Snow level of 900 metres will be lowering into the valley bottom this evening, with a low of 0.
Environment Canada forecast for Kelowna HERE.
