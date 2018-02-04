A another snowy Sunday in Kelowna, rain this afternoon

Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

5 to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall, changing to rain this afternoon -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Drivers in the Central Okanagan have had to exercise some extra caution today after another dump of snow began falling early Sunday morning in Kelowna.

Between 5 and 10 centimetres are expected to acculmulate in the area today, with snow changing to rain this afternoon and highs of 2 C.

The snow level is expected to rise to 900 metres this afternoon.

Rain mixed with snow will change to a 60 per cent flurries near midnight. Snow level of 900 metres will be lowering into the valley bottom this evening, with a low of 0.

Environment Canada forecast for Kelowna HERE.

RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.