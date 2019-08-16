A bachelor of bucks strolls through Vernon yard

A Vernon resident had some unexpected visitors Wednesday

A Vernon resident had some very special guests on Wednesday evening.

She had a herd of bachelors exploring her backyard.

Celine Duranleau said it’s not uncommon for deer and wildlife to stroll about Middleton Mountain.

WATCH MORE: Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

READ MORE: Art auction for Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a splash

“But that’s the first I’ve ever seen that many bucks,” Duranleau said.

She managed to capture the rare sighting on film and take some snapshots of the herd’s journey.

She captioned the video “squad goals,” and this reporter is inclined to agree. These guys raise the bar for a wild Wednesday night.

Since sharing it on Facebook, Duranleau has had more than 250 reactions and 15 shares.

“Too bad it wasn’t huntin’ season,” one commenter said.

Another said, “yes, they are beautiful, until they run out in front of your car early in the morning.”

Ultimately, Duranleau’s audience is just grateful for her sharing the images.

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure
Next story
Cross-country Jeep tour to drive home donations for food bank

Just Posted

Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Cross-country Jeep tour to drive home donations for food bank

The Jeep Okanagan club will also raise donations at its Rally Through the Valley event in September

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Don’t you DARE body shame me – I’ve earned every inch of this thing!

Fed up and sick to death. That’s what I am. Fed up… Continue reading

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

Most Read