UPDATE: Power returns after large outage in West Kelowna, though others go out

Update 11:45 a.m.
Power has been restored in West Kelowna for all customers who found themselves in the dark around 10 a.m.
A second outage, however, was reported just minutes before the first one was restored.
BC Hydro says power went out at 11:28 a.m. in the 2200 block of Majoros Rd.
Only 49 customers are impacted.
Both outages are under investigation.
Original story 10:45 a.m.
A power outage in West Kelowna is under investigation.
Power went out for 3,468 BC Hydro customers just before 10 a.m.
Impacted areas are west of Sunnybrae Rd, east of Brendalee Rd, and south of Cougar Rd.
Crews are on site.
No word yet on when power might be restored.
