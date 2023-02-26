The Outreach Urban Health Centre is located at 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

The Outreach Urban Health Centre is located at 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

‘A collective voice will help’: Kelowna property owner opens survey over safe injection site concerns

The survey is available for people to fill out until Mar. 3

A safe injection site in Downtown Kelowna is concerning a business owner who is worried it’s affecting other businesses as well.

To hear what other businesses, employees, and customers in the area think, the property owner created an anonymous survey.

“We are concerned downtown business owners reaching out for your help to illustrate the business impacts Interior Health’s Overdose Prevention Site and Outreach Urban Health Centre have had on our neighborhood (1649 Pandosy St., Kelowna, generally referred to as the “safe injection site”),” the survey says.

“Many of us have filed incident reports or issued complaints to the City, RCMP and/or Interior Health but little has changed. We feel that building a collective voice will help to escalate the need for change.”

The survey will be available for people to partake in until Friday, Mar. 3 and the results will be sent to the Mayor’s Office, City Council, the Downtown Business Association, Kelowna RCMP, Interior Health, the Office of the BC Minister of Health, and Welbec Properties (owner of 1649 Pandosy St.).

