A crash on Highway 97 north is causing delays near John Hindle Overpass

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m.

A crash involving a car and semi-truck before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 97 north is causing traffic in the area.

The crash occured near the John Hindle overpass.

Fire crews are on scene.

Traffic is reduced to one lane near the incident, so drivers in the area should be aware of potential delays and to watch for traffic control.

Black Press will remain up-to-date as the incident progresses to provide updates.

