A crash on Highway 97 north is causing delays near John Hindle Overpass

A crash involving a car and semi-truck before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 97 north is causing traffic in the area.

The crash occured near the John Hindle overpass.

A car and a semi have collided on Highway 97 going northbound, just north of the John Hindle overpass close to UBCO in #Kelowna. Traffic is down to one lane in the area @kelownacapnews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/nIKpzQI6OJ — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) December 11, 2022

Fire crews are on scene.

Traffic is reduced to one lane near the incident, so drivers in the area should be aware of potential delays and to watch for traffic control.

Black Press will remain up-to-date as the incident progresses to provide updates.

car crashtrans-canada highway