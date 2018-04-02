A damper of a week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for the first week of April in the Okangan-Shuswap

The first week of April looks as if it’s in line to bring May flowers.

Flurries that kicked off Monday morning thankfully faded away by mid-day turning to a mix of sun and cloud — the high for Monday will be 8 C.

RELATED: Special weather statement for most B.C. highways lifted

However, the Central and North Okanagan could expect more flurries overnight along with a southwest 20 km/hr wind.

For the Okanagan on Tuesday, expect the skies to be overcast with a light wind in the afternoon and a high of 8 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures hovering around 4 C.

Rain is to continue on Friday although temperatures should increase to about 10 C.

In the Shuswap, Environment Canada is anticipating flurries overnight on Monday through to Tuesday morning, with temperatures around 7 C.

RELATED: Snow returns to the Okanagan-Shuswap

The flurries will turn to rain by Wednesday which should continue into Thursday with a high of 5 C.

More rain expected on Friday although temperatures will also climb for the Shuswap region to about a high of 9 C.

