A different type of winery in Kelowna is expanding

There’s a new rich kid in town, who’s painting the town pink.

With the ribbon of Ricco Bambino, an urban winery in Downtown Kelowna uncut until June, owner Jason Alton is not wasting any time and has purchased an 11.67 acre property in Oliver. The organic certified vineyard will allow it to bring continuity to its wine and grow its own grapes instead of working with other vineyards.

“Long-term, we wanted to have our own space where we could have a tasting room for people who might miss us in the city and this gives us a presence in the South Okanagan,” Alton said. “The property is located right at the gateway to the South Okanagan. So it will add our urban touch to a rural setting.”

When asked to define Ricco Bambino’s brand, Alton described it as “New Nostalgic”.

“It’s a juxtaposition of the two words, the brand that has conflicting ideas work harmoniously together,” he said. “We are treading a new path and it’s one that has been very well accepted, everyone is really excited, and loves the branding.”

Their wines that are fermented in concrete and stainless steel tanks are terroir driven, “elegant, juicy and feminine.”

Now the trend-setting winery will be breaking barriers and becoming a household name in the Okanagan faster than guests can drink.

