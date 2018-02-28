Nanaimo Animal Control Services says it recovered an unusually high number of dead rabbits in the Rotary Bowl area Feb. 27. (News Bulletin file)

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

Animal control officers on Vancouver Island are investigating after an unusually large number of dead rabbits were found near a sports facility in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Carley Colclough, control services’ pound coordinator, said “approximately 12” were found yesterday morning, although maintenance staff may have already dealt with some bodies. There was no obvious reasons for the deaths, she said.

“We did pick up an unusual number of deceased rabbits,” said Colclough. “It is a little suspicious because while we pick up a lot of deceased rabbits, it’s usually one or two at a time and this was a higher number, but we don’t have any cause or any reason yet. It’s under investigation.”

This information has been forwarded to BC SPCA, which will then decide whether or not to investigate.

“We don’t determine cause of death or anything, but the SPCA will have an opportunity to if they want to,” said Colclough.

Leon Davis, Nanaimo BC SPCA branch manager, said the B.C. SPCA is aware of the situation.

Nanaimo Animal Control Services have a contract with the City for animal pickup. Colclough said the majority of rabbits picked up are typically killed by cars.

In 2017, animal control services recovered 174 dead rabbits in the Nanaimo area.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
