A dreary long-weekend forecast

Unlike last year, this Canada day weekend is looking cool, cloudy and rainy

The long weekend is upon us and while there will be ample red and white festivities, don’t expect blue skies.

Environment Canada says the weather is looking rather dreary this July long weekend for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

“It is going to be a mixed bag. We have an unsettled system over the B.C. Interior that is going to give us more clouds, and sun and more showers,” says meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“We are starting off the weekend today with some scattered showers and again tomorrow scattered showers with a high of only 21 c.”

On a positive note, Lundquist says Sunday is looking like the best day of the bunch.

“(There will be) a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the mid 20s. It is going to be pretty windy though, so I am thinking that even if it is sunny you’ll want to be prepared to wrap up if you’re going out in the evening.

“Hopefully that wind doesn’t affect the fireworks, too much. Monday we’re back into the showery pattern and cool with a high of only 17 C.”

This may be bad news for beach lovers and boaters, but great news for wildfire conditions.

“It was drier at the beginning of the month and we have not caught up yet so we really do need the rain to catch up to normal. Unfortunately that means rain over the next few days.”

Lundquist says anticipated spring-like temperatures are below average.

“The average for this time of year is in the mid 20s. So for it to go from the high 30s, down to the low 20s and into the teens for highs is really a shock for us,” explains Lundquist. “But, it is not unheard of for this time of year.”

He could not yet comment on whether June’s weather was notable year over year, but he felt it was statistically near an average month.

“The numbers are not in yet, but I think we will end up seeing that we had some really hot periods and cooler periods so it will work out to about average,” says Lundquist. “I don’t think we will go over average for precipitation over the next couple days either.”

He adds that this cooler system will not stick around long as the long-range forecast shows hot weather and sunshine returning at the end of the next week.

“I am feeling a little grouchy as a weather forecaster, but the best day is looking to be Canada Day and I hope that sticks,” adds Lundquist.

“Expect it to be cool, rainy and unsettled and plan for that. That way, if it is better than we forecast we won’t be disappointed and if it is as bad as we say, you’re ready for it.”

