With snow and sun comes rainbows. (Black Press Media files)

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

A number of cities saw record snow and rain this week as a second storm moved across B.C.

According to Environment Canada, Whistler was blanketed with a whopping 51 centimetres of snow on Wednesday, breaking a 1931 record of 30.5 centimetres.

On Thursday, Pitt Meadows received the most rain across the province, with 83 millimetres. That broke the previous record of 74 millimetres from 1984.

By Friday, some southern cities were dealing with opposite weather, with the mercury as high as 12.5 C in Cultus Lake in the Fraser Balley, making that the hottest spot in Canada.

Other communities to hit record temperatures included Castlegar, Nelson, Summerland and Warfield, which is in the West Kootenay.

Friday’s hot record temperatures:

  • Castlegar – 5.3 C (former record 4.8 C made in 2008)
  • Nelson – 5.5 C (former record 4.5 C made in 2006)
  • Osoyoos – 9.5 C (former record 8.3 C made in 2012)
  • Princeton – 8.3 C (former record of 3.2 C made in 2003)
  • Summerland – 8.5 (former record of 8.4 C made in 2012)
  • Warfield – 5 C (former record of 2.2 C in 2012)
  • Race Rocks Lightstation (near Victoria) – 10.5 C (former record of 7.8 C made in 2015)

For those feeling the need to complain about the soggy and warm weather: Dease Lake was the coldest place in B.C. on Friday, at – 26 C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?
Next story
B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

Just Posted

Sunny day in Kelowna leads to record breaking temperature

Kelowna has broken a temperature record today

UBCO seeks Kelowna council support for large research greenhouse project

University says plants grown in facility will help with research to aid B.C.’s agricultural industry

Peachland’s only medical clinic may close

The clinic’s medical director is retiring at the end of March

VIDEO: Syrian refugee opens Mediterranean food truck in Kelowna

After being in Kelowna for nearly three years, Raad Alhajjr started his own business

Search for snowmobilers turns into rescue in Myra Canyon

Heavy fog and treacherous snow conditions lead to pair being stuck until help arrived

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

More tables to be bused at Vernon restaurant Eatology

Eatology, located in old Vernon Greyhound Station, will expand after owner purchases building

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Human rights complaint lodged by transgender woman against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Hot potato: The debate over the new Canada Food Guide

Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release

Fire destroys Cherryville home

Lumby and Cherryville community rallying around young family

Most Read